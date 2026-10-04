Here are NPP’s newly elected executives

Audio By Carbonatix
John Boadu has been elected National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the party’s national delegates conference.
Mr Boadu secured 2,888 votes to emerge as the party’s new National Chairman.
He will lead a new team of national executives, elected by delegates, to steer the party's affairs.
Justin Frimpong Kodua retained the position of General Secretary after securing 4,486 votes.
Daniel Titus Glover was elected National Organiser with 2,964 votes, while Alfred Kwajo Thompson was elected National Treasurer with 2,243 votes.
Three National Vice Chairpersons were also elected from a field of 13 candidates.
Kojo Fosu was elected First Vice Chairman, Henry Nana Boakye was elected Second Vice Chairman, and Nana Akomea was elected Third Vice Chairman.
Dennis Edward Miracles Aboagye was elected National Communications Director unopposed.
In the special wing positions, Abanga Yakubu Fuseni emerged as National Youth Organiser, while Hawa Koomson was elected National Women’s Organiser.
Mohammed Ali Suraj won the National Nasara Organiser position.
He secured 372 votes, compared with Salim Mansuru Bamba’s 311 and Awal Mohammed’s 106.
The election has produced a new national executive line-up tasked with leading the NPP’s organisational and political affairs following the delegates conference.
The results mark the emergence of Mr Boadu as National Chairman alongside Mr Kodua, who defeated him for the General Secretary position at the party’s 2022 national delegates conference.
The new leadership is expected to assume responsibility for the party’s national administration and organisation.
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