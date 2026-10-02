NPP national elections: 3,000–4,000 police to handle security, traffic in Kumasi – Karbo

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Organisation Committee Chairperson, Anthony Abayifaa Karbo, says between 3,000 and 4,000 police personnel have been deployed to provide security for the party’s National Delegates Conference and national elections in Kumasi.

He said the personnel would be responsible for traffic management, securing hostels where delegates and guests are staying, and providing security around the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and within the venue.

Mr Karbo commended the Inspector-General of Police and the Ashanti Regional Police Command for their cooperation ahead of the conference.

He said preparations for the National Delegates Conference, scheduled for Saturday, October 3, were far advanced, with delegates arriving in Kumasi and settling into their designated hostels.

Mr Karbo said public address systems were being set up at the venue, while security personnel had been deployed around the stadium.

He expressed confidence in the conduct of the aspirants and delegates, saying the contestants had been cooperative throughout the process.

He urged delegates to conduct themselves responsibly to ensure a successful conference.

Mr Karbo said the party was committed to ensuring that the conference proceeded smoothly.

“We’re very much ready for tomorrow; you come around, you see the police and arrangements so far. I’m sure we’re ready; delegates are arriving at their hostels. “The IGP has been fantastic so far; his regional command has been cooperative with us, and they have worked hard to deploy about 3,000 to 4,000 police force to help us with security arrangements and traffic within the hostels and also the stadium,” he said in an interview with Citi News.

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