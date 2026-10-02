APSU congratulates St Augustine’s College after back-to-back National Investment Quiz wins

The APSU Secretariat has congratulated the St Augustine’s College team for successfully defending the National Investment Quiz trophy, following its victory in the 2026 competition.

In a statement, the Secretariat described the back-to-back victories in 2025 and 2026 as a source of pride, noting that the National Investment Quiz plays an important role in building financial literacy among senior high school students and inspiring future leaders in Finance, Economics and Business.

The Secretariat commended the contestants, coordinators, Steering Committee, College Management and staff for their hard work and contributions to the team’s success.

It also expressed appreciation to APSUnians worldwide for what it described as their “unflinching support” throughout the competition.

The 2026 grand finale featured four schools — St Augustine’s College, Mfantsipim School, Prempeh College and Corpus Christi Senior High School — in a closely contested battle that went down to the final rounds.

Mfantsipim School made the strongest start, taking an early lead with 12 points in the opening round, while Prempeh College and Augusco had 10 points each. Corpus Christi had 5 points.

Augusco responded in the second round, moving into the lead with 19 points, just one point ahead of Mfantsipim, while Prempeh College had 16 and Corpus Christi 11.

The competition remained tight in the third round, with Corpus Christi and Prempeh College each scoring 13 out of 15. Mfantsipim and Augusco were also closely matched, recording 14 points each.

The fourth round eventually gave Augusco some breathing room as the defending champions moved to 40 points. Mfantsipim followed with 36, Prempeh College had 33 and Corpus Christi finished the round on 23.

The riddle round produced some of the most tense moments of the contest, with all four schools missing the first riddle after buzzing in. Corpus Christi then correctly answered the second riddle, before Augusco took the third and fourth.

Mfantsipim answered the fifth and final riddle correctly, but Augusco's consistency across the competition had already given the defending champions the advantage needed to retain the trophy.

In a statement following the victory, the APSU Secretariat said it was “very gratified” by the college’s back-to-back success in 2025 and 2026.

The Secretariat described the National Investment Quiz as an annual competition that builds financial literacy among senior high school students and inspires future leaders in Finance, Economics and Business.

It expressed appreciation to the contestants, coordinators, Steering Committee, College Management and staff for their contributions to the victory.

The Secretariat also thanked APSUnians around the world for what it described as their “unflinching support” for the team.

The competition, which focuses on investment and financial literacy, has given students an opportunity to demonstrate their understanding of areas including stocks, bonds and investment fundamentals in a competitive setting.

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