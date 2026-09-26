Eight SHSs advance to quarter-finals of 2026 National Investment Quiz

Eight senior high schools have advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2026 National Investment Quiz after emerging from three preliminary contests.

They will join eight seeded schools to form the 16 quarter-finalists competing for a place in the grand finale.

Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion SHS topped Contest One with 45 points, followed by Adisadel College with 43.5 points. Kumasi High School placed third with 37 points, while Our Lady of Mercy SHS scored 34 points.

Mfantsipim School won Contest Two with 59 points, with Wesley Girls' Senior High School second on 44 points. Corpus Christi SHS recorded 41 points to finish third, while St. Louis Senior High School placed fourth with 36 points.

In Contest Three, Apam SHS topped the group with 32 points. Accra Academy and St. John's Grammar School both scored 31 points, while University Practice Senior High School finished on 27 points. A tie-break was used to determine the second qualifier, with St. John's Grammar School beating Accra Academy to secure its place in the quarter-finals.

Kumasi High School and Corpus Christi SHS, the two best third-placed schools across the preliminary contests, also qualified.

The eight qualifiers are Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion SHS, Adisadel College, Mfantsipim School, Wesley Girls' Senior High School, Apam SHS, St. John's Grammar School, Kumasi High School, and Corpus Christi SHS.

They will join the seeded schools in the quarter-finals. The seeded schools are St. Augustine's College, West Africa SHS, Opoku Ware School, Adonteng SHS, Presec Legon, Prempeh College, Wesley Grammar, and Mawuko Girls SHS.

The National Investment Quiz is organized by the Young Investors Network in partnership with the Ghana Stock Exchange, the Central Securities Depository, and Joy Business. Now in its eighth edition, the competition promotes financial literacy and investment education among senior high school students.

Students are tested on areas including saving, investment, money management and capital markets, with practical components such as simulated trading, investment advisory exercises and case studies.

The competition also provides participants with mentorship and exposure to the financial sector as they compete for investment accounts, educational grants, trophies and other opportunities.

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