Seamless Technologies CEO Calls for Strategic AI adoption to transform Ghana’s financial services sector

Africa’s Leading Technology Company, Seamless Technologies Chief Executive Officer, Dr Emmanuel Okeleji, has called on leaders in Ghana’s financial services industry to take a more deliberate and strategic approach to Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption to drive productivity, profitability and enterprise performance.

Dr Okeleji made the call at the recently held Banking and Financial Services Industry Executive Roundtable, organised by Seamless Technologies in partnership with Innosol Ltd. The executive forum brought together CEOs, Managing Directors, CHROs, CIOs and other senior leaders from Ghana’s financial services sector under the theme, “The AI-Powered Enterprise: Reimagining Productivity, Profitability and Performance in Ghana’s Financial Services Industry.”

The distinguished panel featured Emmanuel Morka, Regional CIO, Access Bank PLC; Jacqueline Dufie Mpare, Managing Director, Pan African Savings and Loans Ltd; Tweneboah Koduah Boakye, CEO, Ghana Association of Savings and Loans Companies (GHALSAC); and Michael Abbiw, President, Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana. The event also featured a representative of the Commissioner of Insurance, Ghana, Dr Abiba Zakariah, emphasising the relevance of the conversation to the insurance sector and the wider financial services ecosystem.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Okeleji emphasised that AI is here to stay and has become an integral part of how we live and work, adding that businesses cannot afford to be left behind by emerging technologies if they intend to remain relevant and competitive in the future.”

“AI presents one of the biggest opportunities for businesses to significantly improve productivity and performance. The focus should be on how we can deliberately integrate AI into the way organisations operate, empower people, enhance productivity and create value,” Dr Okeleji said.

The discussions focused on the practical application of AI across financial institutions, including workforce productivity, operational efficiency, customer experience, data-driven decision-making and enterprise performance.

Participants also highlighted that successful AI adoption requires more than technology investment. Leadership alignment, data governance, cybersecurity, workforce readiness, and the integration of AI into existing business processes will be critical to delivering sustainable value.

The roundtable forms part of Seamless Technologies’ broader engagement with Ghana’s enterprise sector around AI, workforce productivity and digital transformation, as the company continues to improve workforce productivity, business performance and digital transformation across key sectors through technology.

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