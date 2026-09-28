Phone dealer murder: 3 suspects remanded as court adjourns Teshie case

Three suspects linked to the kidnapping and murder of 33-year-old mobile phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Dinero, have appeared before the Teshie District Court as investigations into his death continue.

The suspects, Philip Dzifa Kofi Tefe, Sarah Osei Adams and Josiah Obodai, departed the court after the charge sheet was read to them.

The case has been adjourned to October 16, 2026.

Nana Yaw Kyere was reported missing on September 22, 2026, after leaving his residence at Kokomlemle in Accra on September 19 in his Honda Civic and failing to return.

According to preliminary police investigations, Kyere was allegedly lured to the residence of Philip Tefe at Teshie Agbleza by Sarah Osei Adams.

The Police said the two suspects later confessed to their involvement, with Tefe allegedly admitting that he attacked Kyere during a confrontation and struck him with a metallic object. Kyere was subsequently moved to another room, where he was left unattended and later died.

Investigators said his body was subsequently transported in a Kia Morning vehicle to an area near the motorway on September 20, where it was dumped in a bush and set ablaze. The partially burnt body was discovered at Community 18 the following day.

Kyere’s biological mother and an uncle later identified the body at the Police Hospital morgue on September 24.

Police investigations have also led to the recovery of Kyere’s iPhone 12, which Tefe allegedly sold for GH¢100. The buyer, Sunday Omeje, has been cautioned and detained on suspicion of dishonestly receiving the phone.

Josiah Obodai was arrested in connection with the alleged disposal of the body, while his father’s Kia Morning, believed to have been used in transporting the body, has been impounded by the Police.

The three suspects remain in police custody as investigations continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding Kyere’s death and identify any other persons who may have been involved.

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