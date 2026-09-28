National Investment Quiz: Corpus Christi, Wesley Girls, advance to semi-finals

Audio By Carbonatix
Wesley Girls’ High School and Corpus Christi School have secured places in the semi-finals of the 2026 National Investment Quiz after emerging as the top two schools in the first quarter-final contest.
The two schools progressed after a closely contested Round 5 held at the ISSER Auditorium, University of Ghana, as the competition entered the quarter-final stage.
Corpus Christi School topped the contest with 45 points, while Wesley Girls’ High School finished second with 42 points.
Wesley Grammar School recorded 37 points, while Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion SHS ended the contest with 29 points.
The contest tested the students’ knowledge of investment and financial concepts, with the teams required to demonstrate speed, accuracy and teamwork as they competed for places in the semi-finals.
The performance by Corpus Christi saw the school finish three points ahead of Wesley Girls, while Wesley Grammar and Aggrey Memorial were unable to secure the two available semi-final slots.
The contest was moderated by Quiz Master Godson Nukunya, who took the participating schools through the various rounds of questions.
With Corpus Christi and Wesley Girls now through to the semi-finals, attention shifts to the remaining quarter-final contests as other schools battle for the remaining places in the next stage of the competition.
The National Investment Quiz, organised by the Young Investors Network in partnership with the Ghana Stock Exchange, Central Securities Depository and joy Business, seeks to promote investment education and financial literacy among Senior High School students.
The quiz is proudly Sponsors by MTN, NIMED Capital LTD, Merban Capital, ABSA Bank, GBAT, MSL Business School and Twisco with Broadcast Partner JoyNews.
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