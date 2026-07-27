Education | National

NSMQ 2026 : Wesley Girls crush Fetteman, Enyan Maim with 70 points to book NSMQ return

Source: Ramat Bashiru  
  27 July 2026 2:26pm
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Wesley Girls’ Senior High School has secured qualification to the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Championship after delivering a dominant performance in Contest Eight of the Central Regional Qualifiers.

“Wey Gey Hey recorded an emphatic victory with 70 points, comfortably defeating Fetteman Senior High School, which scored 19 points, and Enyan Maim Senior High School, which finished with 13 points.

The victory also makes Wesley Girls the first school from the Central Region to win the GOIL Riddle Bonanza in the 2026 NSMQ qualifiers.

Wesley Girls set the tone from the opening Problem of the Day round, combining accuracy with effective bonus conversions to establish an early advantage.

Their dominance continued in the Speed Race, where the team displayed confidence and quick responses, repeatedly beating the bell to pick up crucial points. The school accumulated 48 points in the round, creating a gap their opponents struggled to close.

Although the True or False round produced a more competitive contest, Wesley Girls maintained their composure and carried their lead into the final stage.

The team completed their impressive display in the Riddle Round, answering all four questions correctly to seal a convincing qualification.

The result marks a strong return to the national stage for a school with a rich NSMQ history and a long-standing reputation for promoting excellence among female participants in the competition.

Speaking after the contest, the team said they had learnt from previous setbacks and were returning with renewed focus and discipline.

“We have learnt from our mistakes, and this time, with discipline, the 2026 NSMQ championship is ours,” the team said.

With their commanding performance, Wesley Girls have sent an early warning to other contenders that they are ready to compete for national honours when the championship begins.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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