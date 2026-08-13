NSMQ honours Prof. Elsie Kaufmann for 20 years of dedicated service

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has celebrated its quiz mistress, Professor Elsie Kaufmann, for two decades of dedicated service to the competition.
Professor Kaufmann, who has moderated the prestigious academic competition since 2006, was given a surprise recognition during the official launch of the 2026 NSMQ on Thursday, August 13.
Organisers deliberately kept the presentation from her, bringing her onto the stage to honour what they described as her brilliance, loyalty, confidence and competence in moderating the competition.
She was presented with a bouquet of white roses, eucalyptus and an emerald twist to mark her 20th anniversary with the NSMQ.
The organisers praised Professor Kaufmann for becoming a role model to generations of young people, particularly girls who have been inspired by her example to pursue and excel in science.
"You have been a wonderful role model for many, many girls who have seen your example and have studied and excelled in science because of you," the organisers said.
The surprise left Professor Kaufmann visibly moved, as she admitted that it was unusual for her to be caught off guard.
"I have been surprised. It's not easy to surprise me, but this time you did it," she said.
She expressed gratitude for the recognition and reflected on her long association with the competition.
"I am most grateful for this recognition. It's been a long time, hasn't it? I've enjoyed all of it. So thank you for the opportunity," she said.
Her recognition comes as the NSMQ enters another major chapter, with a record 174 schools set to participate in the 2026 edition of the competition.
The 20-year milestone also underscores Professor Kaufmann's enduring contribution to one of Ghana's most prominent platforms for promoting science, mathematics and academic excellence among young people.
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