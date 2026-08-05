Education

St. Mary’s Seminary SHS, Lolobi secures final Oti ticket to 2026 NSMQ

Source: Ramat Bashiru  
  5 August 2026 5:59pm
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St. Mary’s Seminary Senior High School, Lolobi, has secured the final qualification slot from the Oti Region to the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) National Championship.

The school emerged victorious in the final Oti Regional qualifier after defeating Oti Senior High Technical School and Nkwanta Senior High School in a closely contested competition.

St. Mary’s Seminary SHS finished the contest with 32 points to take the qualification spot, while Nkwanta SHS placed second with 23 points. Oti SHTS ended the contest in third place with 16 points.

The victory completes the list of schools that will represent the Oti Region at the 2026 NSMQ National Championship.

St. Mary’s Seminary SHS, Lolobi, will now join the region’s other qualifiers as they prepare to compete against some of Ghana’s top-performing schools for the national title.

For Oti SHTS and Nkwanta SHS, their campaigns came to an end at the regional stage after falling short of securing qualification.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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