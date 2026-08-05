Afenyo-Markin donates laptops to newly posted teachers in Effutu

The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has extended support to newly posted teachers in the constituency with the donation of 100 brand-new laptops under his “One Teacher, One Laptop” initiative.

The intervention is aimed at equipping teachers with essential digital tools to support lesson preparation, teaching delivery and other professional responsibilities in an increasingly technology-driven education environment.

At the ceremony, 79 of the 100 beneficiaries received their laptops, while the remaining 21 teachers, who were unavailable at the time, are expected to receive theirs when they officially report to their respective schools at the start of the new academic year.

Afenyo-Markin explained that the initiative reflects his commitment to investing in education and providing practical support to teachers, who remain central to improving learning outcomes.

According to him, access to digital devices is increasingly important for teachers as schools continue to embrace technology in teaching, research, lesson planning and administrative work.

The “One Teacher, One Laptop” initiative is part of broader interventions by the Effutu MP aimed at supporting key stakeholders within the education sector and improving the learning environment for both teachers and students in the constituency.

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