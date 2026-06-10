Crime

3 arrested as police storm galamsey site on Ghana Water pipeline at Efutu

Source: GNA  
  10 June 2026 12:10am
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The Central Regional Police Command has arrested three persons for engaging in illegal mining along the main pipeline of the Ghana Water Limited (GWL) at Efutu near Cape Coast in the Central Region.  

The police, in a special operation on Monday, June 08 in response to a complaint filed by GWL, arrested 28-year-old Eugene Oppong, 30-year-old Paul Kumash, and 25-year-old Amos Beyuo at the illegal mining site.  

Most of the miners, however, managed to escape the scene when the police arrived, leaving their equipment behind.  

Equipment, including 19 water pumping machines with water holes, four washing carpets, seven cutlasses, and a wheelbarrow, was retrieved from the site, the command reported in a statement on Monday.  

Other equipment that could not be removed from the site were immobilised and set ablaze, it added.  

“The suspects are in police custody assisting investigations,” it indicated, adding that all the equipment had been retained for evidential purposes. 

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