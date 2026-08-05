Education | In Focus | National

Bueman SHS wins historic Riddle Bonanza at 2026 NSMQ Oti Regional Qualifiers

Source: Ramat Bashiru  
  5 August 2026 6:28pm
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Bueman Senior High School has made history at the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Oti Regional Qualifiers after becoming the first school from the region to win the Riddle Bonanza.

The school delivered a strong performance to top its contest with 47 points, beating Kpassa Senior High Technical School, which finished second with 21 points.

Boakye Community Senior High School placed third with 14 points after receiving a second opportunity to compete following the absence of another school in its earlier contest group.

Bueman SHS’s victory was sealed in the final Riddle Bonanza round, where the team successfully solved three riddles to claim the historic feat.

The achievement marks a major milestone for the school and keeps its hopes alive of securing a place at the 2026 NSMQ National Championship.

The Oti Regional Qualifiers continue to determine the schools that will represent the region at the national stage.

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