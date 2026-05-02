Vice President joins Effutu people to celebrate Aboakyer 2026

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has joined the people of Effutu to celebrate Aboakyer 2026, describing the festival as an important platform for preserving identity, culture, and promoting local development.

This year’s celebration also marked the 30th anniversary of Oma Odefe Neenyi Ghartey VII, whose leadership she commended as exemplary and a source of inspiration to many.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President said the Aboakyer festival remains a powerful cultural heritage that must be harnessed to promote tourism and drive economic transformation in the Effutu area.

“The Aboakyer festival is a platform for rediscovering, preserving, and promoting identity,” she said.

She noted that the government is prioritising investments in infrastructure, access roads, and cultural enterprises to position Effutu as a growing tourism hub capable of attracting visitors, creating jobs, and stimulating local economic activity.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang also outlined ongoing government interventions aimed at expanding economic opportunities, including the Women’s Development Bank, which will improve access to finance for market women, fish processors, and small-scale entrepreneurs.

She further indicated that the 24-hour economy policy is being advanced, with preparations underway for the rollout of nationwide 24-hour markets to boost productivity and employment.

On youth development, she referenced initiatives such as Adwumawura, designed to support young people to transform their ideas into viable businesses.

The Vice President also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to key infrastructure projects, including the Kasoa–Winneba road, describing it as critical to regional economic growth and transformation.

Commending the people of Effutu, she praised their peace and unity, noting that they remain essential foundations for sustainable development.

“As we celebrate, we are reminded that progress is sustained by unity and collaboration,” she said, expressing hope that the Aboakyer festival will continue to grow from strength to strength.

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