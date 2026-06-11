Telecel launches Ashanti Codes to equip youth with digital and AI skills

Telecel Ghana has launched the Ashanti Codes initiative in Kumasi as part of efforts to promote digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI) education among young people in the Ashanti Region.

The 12-week programme brings together students from across Kumasi and Obuasi, with 70 percent of participants being girls, to acquire practical coding and digital technology skills.

During the launch, students showcased innovative projects including driverless vehicles, smart toll gates and obstacle-avoiding vehicles.

Speaking at the event, External Affairs Director at Telecel Ghana, Komla Buami, underscored the importance of equipping the younger generation with digital skills to prepare them for the future.

“At Telecel we believe that if we are able to equip our own young ones and grow with it and also have it as part of their skills, it will be a part of them,” he said.

Mr. Buami further disclosed that the Telecel Foundation is training teachers to become digital skills trainers in their respective schools beyond its existing partnership with the Ghana Library Authority.

He added that the Foundation will also provide standard kits aligned with the Ghana Education Service curriculum to make teaching technology easier and more effective.

He encouraged students to take advantage of the opportunity, noting that 1,000 beneficiaries are expected to participate through the Ashanti Codes programme across centres in Kumasi and Obuasi.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, commended Telecel Ghana for complementing the government's efforts to expand digital education in the region.

“As a government, the ministry of communication is equally rolling out a similar digital training program for the older youth and every district in the region; they’re having about 50 of their youths for this year across the 47 constituencies in the region. That should tell you that the number we are looking at is somewhere around 2,300, so for Telecel alone to take 1,000 and making sure you add to the numbers is something commendable,” he asserted.

He also pledged his full support for the initiative, emphasizing the need to prepare young people to contribute to technological advancement.

“I’m glad that the younger generation are being integrated now so that they’re able not only to witness the Super AI coming up and the Humanoid continent but they’re also part of creating the same. I want to assure you that whichever additions you need to add in making sure that as a government we integrate these young ones in making them help us solve everyday challenges, as a regional minister you have my full back and will support you,” he added.

Board Chair of the Ghana Library Authority, Dr. Micheal Essuman, described digital literacy among children as critical to the country’s economic future and urged participants, particularly girls, to take the programme seriously.

“The future of our country’s economy is digitization, everything that’s happening from now into the future is digitally aged and so you should take it up seriously and learn as if your whole life and your future depends on what you’re going to do with the Ashanti Codes program,” he said.

The Ashanti Codes initiative forms part of Telecel Ghana’s broader commitment to empowering young people with digital and coding skills needed to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world.

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