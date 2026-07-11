MTN, Telecel ready bids for Ghana 5G after Ambani deal ends

MTN Group Ltd. and Telecel Group are preparing to bid for 5G licenses in Ghana after the government ends the exclusive rights of a state-backed wholesale provider that partnered with Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s firm.

The African wireless carriers plan to bid in a 5G license auction expected to begin within weeks, MTN Ghana Chief Executive Officer Stephen Blewett and Telecel Group CEO Moh Damush told Bloomberg.

The auction follows the government’s decision to revoke the exclusive concession granted to Next Gen Infraco before its scheduled 2034 expiry.

Radisys Corp., a unit of Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd., had been selected to provide the network infrastructure.

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