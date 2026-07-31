‘Important beginning, not the destination’ — Economic Fighters League reacts to electoral reforms

Audio By Carbonatix
The Economic Fighters League (EFL) has welcomed the government's decision, in principle, to introduce proportional representation into Ghana's electoral system but insists that the proposed reforms must go much further to achieve genuine democratic inclusion.
In a statement issued on July 31, 2026, the movement described the policy shift as a significant constitutional milestone, saying it reflects growing recognition that Ghana's current electoral model requires fundamental restructuring.
The government recently announced plans to introduce proportional representation for 24 of Parliament's 300 seats, alongside an independent study to determine the design and implementation of the new electoral system.
Not enough
While commending the initiative, the Economic Fighters League argued that limiting proportional representation to only a small number of parliamentary seats would not adequately address the shortcomings of the country's winner-takes-all electoral system.
According to the group, Ghana's existing first-past-the-post model has, over the years, contributed to political exclusion, reduced ideological diversity and denied many citizens meaningful representation in Parliament.
"For years, Fighters have consistently argued that Ghana's winner-takes-all electoral model has entrenched political exclusion, discouraged ideological diversity, and denied millions of Ghanaians meaningful representation. We are therefore encouraged that the Government has finally acknowledged that the first-past-the-post system requires structural reform," the statement said.
The organisation, however, maintained that the current proposal "falls far short of the electoral transformation Ghana requires."
It argued that true proportional representation should ensure that every vote carries equal value and that Parliament more accurately reflects the political preferences of the electorate rather than merely reserving a limited number of seats.
"Limiting proportional representation to just 24 out of 300 parliamentary seats does little to correct the fundamental distortions of the current system. True proportional representation is not merely a mechanism for reserving seats for selected groups. It is a democratic principle that ensures every vote counts and that Parliament reflects the political choices of the Ghanaian people," the statement added.
The League consequently described the government's proposal as "an important beginning; not the destination".
Inclusive process
The EFL also endorsed the government's decision to commission an independent study to guide the implementation of proportional representation but stressed that the exercise must be transparent and inclusive.
It called for broad stakeholder participation, including constitutional experts, political parties, civil society organisations, women, persons with disabilities, youth groups and ordinary citizens.
"We expect that process to be transparent, participatory, and inclusive of constitutional experts, political movements, civil society organisations, political parties, women, persons with disabilities, youth groups, and ordinary citizens," the statement noted.
Strengthening democracy
The League said Ghana had reached a defining moment in its constitutional development, arguing that the debate should now focus on designing an electoral system capable of deepening democracy rather than implementing symbolic reforms.
Reaffirming its longstanding advocacy for electoral reforms, the movement pledged to continue campaigning for a system that broadens political participation, strengthens accountability and guarantees equal value for every vote cast.
"The struggle continues until every Ghanaian vote truly counts," the statement concluded.
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