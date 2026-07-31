Royal Kingdom Estate Ltd. signs up for 2026 JoySports Invitational

Royal Kingdom Estate Ltd. has confirmed its participation in the 2026 JoySports Invitational, Ghana's premier corporate sports event, scheduled for Saturday, August 29, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

The real estate company becomes the latest organisation to sign up for the annual tournament, which continues to bring together leading institutions from across the country for a day of sporting competition, networking and team building.

Royal Kingdom Estate Ltd. is committed to delivering a high level of expertise, customer service and attention to detail to the real estate market across Ghana and beyond.

The company provides comprehensive land and property solutions, helping clients realise their vision of owning land or building homes on the African continent.

Driven by its vision of providing a one-stop real estate solution, the company aims to simplify every step of property ownership by combining excellence and expertise to ensure litigation-free land acquisition, as well as seamless property construction and management.

Following the success of last year's edition, this year's JoySports Invitational promises another exciting day of corporate sports and healthy competition, with participating companies battling for honours across a variety of sporting disciplines.

The 2026 edition will feature competitions including the Women's Penalty Shootout, Mixed 4x100m Relay, Women's 50m Dash, Men's 100m Dash, Mixed Sack Relay, Lime and Spoon Relay, Scrabble, as well as several board and e-games.

Companies interested in participating can secure their slots by contacting Sleven on 0242 376 445 via WhatsApp or direct phone call. Registration forms are also available at the front desk of Joy FM.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.