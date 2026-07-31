Fair Wages and Salaries Commission confirms participation in 2026 JoySports Invitational

Audio By Carbonatix
The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has confirmed its participation in the 2026 JoySports Invitational, Ghana's premier corporate sports event, scheduled for Saturday, August 29, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.
The Commission becomes the latest institution to sign up for the annual event, which continues to attract leading public and private organisations for a day of sporting competition, networking and team building.
Corporate institutions interested in joining this year's JoySports Invitational can secure their slots by contacting Sleven on 0242 376 445 via WhatsApp or direct phone call.
The FWSC is the Government of Ghana's mandated institution responsible for the determination and management of salaries for public servants whose remuneration is paid from the Consolidated Fund.
It also advises government on salary-related matters and works closely with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, the Ministry of Finance, the Controller and Accountant-General's Department, and the Public Services Joint Standing Negotiation Committee.
Following the success of last year's edition, organisers are promising another exciting tournament that will bring together companies from across the country to compete in a wide range of sporting disciplines while strengthening workplace relationships.
This year's event will feature competitions including the Women's Penalty Shootout, Mixed 4x100m Relay, Women's 50m Dash, Men's 100m Dash, Mixed Sack Relay, Lime and Spoon Relay, as well as several board and e-games.
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