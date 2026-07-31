Court of Appeal adjourns Sedina Tamakloe stay application indefinitely

Audio By Carbonatix
The Court of Appeal has adjourned indefinitely without delivering a ruling on the State's application for a stay of execution in the appeal involving former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Chief Executive Officer, Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu.
The three-member panel, comprising Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko-Essah, who presided, Justice Dr Ernest Owusu-Dapaa and Justice Ayitey Armah-Tetteh, heard arguments from both parties before retiring to consider its decision.
After approximately two hours, the judges returned to the courtroom and informed the parties that they had been unable to reach a decision on the application.
The court consequently adjourned the matter indefinitely, without indicating when it would reconvene to deliver its ruling.
The State is seeking a stay of execution pending the determination of the substantive appeal in the high-profile corruption case involving the former MASLOC boss.
The application is part of ongoing appellate proceedings following developments in the case, which has attracted significant public attention.
Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu was convicted in absentia by the Accra High Court in April 2024 and sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment after being found guilty on multiple corruption-related charges, including causing financial loss to the state, stealing and money laundering.
She was extradited from the United States to Ghana in June this year to begin serving her sentence after a prolonged legal process.
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