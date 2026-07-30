Social media reactions to Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu’s acquittal by Court of Appeal

Audio By Carbonatix
The Court of Appeal has acquitted and discharged former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, overturning her earlier conviction and 10-year prison sentence.
In its judgment delivered on Thursday, the appellate court held that the prosecution failed to prove its case against the former MASLOC boss beyond a reasonable doubt, effectively setting aside the convictions entered against her by the High Court.
In 2024, an Accra High Court found her guilty of multiple offences, including causing financial loss to the state and stealing, in connection with the alleged misappropriation and diversion of state resources during her tenure as MASLOC Chief Executive.
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