National

Social media reactions to Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu’s acquittal by Court of Appeal

  30 July 2026 2:23pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Court of Appeal has acquitted and discharged former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, overturning her earlier conviction and 10-year prison sentence.

In its judgment delivered on Thursday, the appellate court held that the prosecution failed to prove its case against the former MASLOC boss beyond a reasonable doubt, effectively setting aside the convictions entered against her by the High Court.

In 2024, an Accra High Court found her guilty of multiple offences, including causing financial loss to the state and stealing, in connection with the alleged misappropriation and diversion of state resources during her tenure as MASLOC Chief Executive.

Below are some social media reactions from Ghanaians

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group