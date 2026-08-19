Akwatia MP accuses Minority of shifting GoldBod debate from facts to personal attacks

Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Bernard Bediako Baidoo, has accused the Minority in Parliament of shifting the debate over the alleged $1.7 billion loss linked to the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) from facts to personal attacks.

According to him, the Minority's claims against GoldBod are misleading because the loss being referenced in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) report was attributed to the Bank of Ghana and not GoldBod.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Top Story on Wednesday, August 19, Mr Bediako Baidoo argued that the Minority had failed to point to any section of the IMF report indicating that GoldBod had incurred the losses being alleged.

"Absolutely, Minority's auguement on GoldBod has shifted from fact to personal attack and it is unfortunate. Very unfortunate and this is not how to build the country. Infact, they have being expooosed and that has being made cllear," he said.

He said the debate had moved away from the original claim that GoldBod had recorded losses to arguments about the Bank of Ghana's financial position.

"If it is the Bank of Ghana you are asking questions from, ask the Bank of Ghana and they will respond. But why target GoldBod and make it look as though it incurred those losses?" he questioned.

The Akwatia MP also criticised comments suggesting that the Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod could face legal consequences over the alleged losses.

He described such remarks as unfortunate, arguing that financial losses within an institution should not automatically be equated with criminal conduct.

"For you to even liken the matter to a crime and suggest that the CEO of GoldBod may face harsher conditions raises questions. Since when did losses of an organisation become a crime for an individual when you have not established that the person benefited from or committed any wrongdoing in relation to those losses?" he asked.

Mr Bediako Baidoo further maintained that GoldBod's audited accounts did not contain any record of the alleged losses.

He insisted that the Minority's narrative had been exposed and called for greater scrutiny of the IMF report to ensure public discussions on the issue were based on facts rather than speculation.

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