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GoldBod generates US$1.87bn in FX in September, exceeds monthly target

Source: Ernest Arhinful  
  30 September 2026 3:33pm
Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi
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The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) generated US$1.871 billion in foreign exchange from its artisanal and small-scale gold (ASM) trading operations in September 2026, exceeding its monthly target of US$1.4 billion.

According to GoldBod, US$701.3 million of the amount generated was sold to authorised commercial banks, slightly surpassing the US$700 million target set to support stability in the foreign exchange market.

A further US$1.170 billion was provided to the Bank of Ghana, significantly exceeding the US$700 million target for reserve accumulation.

For October 2026, GoldBod is projecting to generate US$1.5 billion in foreign exchange.

Of this amount, US$1 billion is expected to be made available to commercial banks to support FX market stability, while up to US$500 million will be provided to the Bank of Ghana to support reserve accumulation in line with the Ghana Accelerated National Reserves Accumulation Programme (GANRAP).

GoldBod said the October sales will be conducted under its newly developed Spot FX Sales/Intermediation Framework, which is intended to strengthen transparency, fairness and regulatory compliance.

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to its statutory mandate of generating foreign exchange for Ghana and working with stakeholders to support the country’s financial stability.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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