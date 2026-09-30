GoldBod generates US$1.87bn in FX in September, exceeds monthly target

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) generated US$1.871 billion in foreign exchange from its artisanal and small-scale gold (ASM) trading operations in September 2026, exceeding its monthly target of US$1.4 billion.
According to GoldBod, US$701.3 million of the amount generated was sold to authorised commercial banks, slightly surpassing the US$700 million target set to support stability in the foreign exchange market.
A further US$1.170 billion was provided to the Bank of Ghana, significantly exceeding the US$700 million target for reserve accumulation.
For October 2026, GoldBod is projecting to generate US$1.5 billion in foreign exchange.
Of this amount, US$1 billion is expected to be made available to commercial banks to support FX market stability, while up to US$500 million will be provided to the Bank of Ghana to support reserve accumulation in line with the Ghana Accelerated National Reserves Accumulation Programme (GANRAP).
GoldBod said the October sales will be conducted under its newly developed Spot FX Sales/Intermediation Framework, which is intended to strengthen transparency, fairness and regulatory compliance.
The Board reaffirmed its commitment to its statutory mandate of generating foreign exchange for Ghana and working with stakeholders to support the country’s financial stability.
Latest Stories
-
Gender Ministry inaugurates committee to drive early childhood development
24 seconds
-
Four Schools, One Crown: Prempeh, Corpus Christi, Mfantsipim and St Augustine’s battle for NIQ trophy
1 minute
-
HIV status cannot be used to deny employment under Ghana law – Ghana AIDS Commission
2 minutes
-
Buffer Stock calls for expansion of national storage capacity as it falls below 50,000 metric tonnes
3 minutes
-
Central Regional Minister urges use of religious platforms to change environmental, sanitation practices
25 minutes
-
Henry Kweku Banning
26 minutes
-
Execution of US murderer Christa Pike halted an hour before it was due to happen
28 minutes
-
GoldBod generates US$1.87bn in FX in September, exceeds monthly target
31 minutes
-
SOE comments controversy: ‘We must never abandon our humanity because of judicial office’ – CJ
41 minutes
-
Samuel Kojo Brace declares intention to contest NPP parliamentary primary in Ahanta West
43 minutes
-
Dr Apaak calls for evidence-based education response to emergencies
46 minutes
-
Pilot may have sought to crash Israel-bound flight after stabbing other pilot, Netanyahu says
51 minutes
-
Report flags potential money laundering, terrorist financing risks among Ghana’s NGOs
51 minutes
-
Breast Cancer Awareness Month launched: 2,695 women die from breast cancer annually — Dr Ann-Dadzie
59 minutes
-
Mahama’s proposed airline looks to South America, Caribbean as Ghana confronts mounting drug trafficking cases
1 hour