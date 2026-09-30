Four Schools, One Crown: Prempeh, Corpus Christi, Mfantsipim and St Augustine’s battle for NIQ trophy

Audio By Carbonatix
The race for the 2026 National Investment Quiz (NIQ) crown has narrowed to four schools after a thrilling semi-final stage produced four finalists — Prempeh College, Corpus Christi, Mfantsipim and St Augustine’s College.
The competition reached another dramatic stage on Wednesday, September 30, as schools battled through two intense contests at the R.S. Amegashie Auditorium, the University of Ghana, with every point proving crucial in the race for a place in the final.
In the first contest, Prempeh College emerged strongly to secure qualification for the final alongside Corpus Christi Senior High School.
Prempeh College's performance saw the school finish ahead of its opponents, earning its place in the decisive stage of the competition.
Corpus Christi also produced a solid showing to join Prempeh College as the first two schools to book their places in the final.
The result meant the remaining schools had everything to play for in the second contest, with two more places in the final still up for grabs.
The second contest delivered another closely fought battle involving Mfantsipim, West Africa Senior High School (WASS), Wesley Girls' High School and St Augustine's College.
At the end of the contest, St Augustine's College topped the scores with 51 points, followed by Mfantsipim with 45 points.
WASS finished on 34 points, while Wesley Girls' High School ended the contest with 30 points.
The scores saw Mfantsipim and St Augustine's College secure the remaining two spots in the final.
With the semi-final stage now concluded, the 2026 National Investment Quiz final will bring together Prempeh College, Corpus Christi, Mfantsipim and St Augustine's College.
The four schools have survived successive rounds of intense competition, testing their knowledge of investment, financial markets, savings, securities and wealth creation.
The final promises another high-pressure contest as the schools battle for the title of 2026 National Investment Quiz champions.
For the finalists, there is now no room for complacency.
Prempeh College, Corpus Christi, Mfantsipim and St Augustine's College have made it this far — but only one school can lift the trophy on Friday October 2, 2026.
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