Education | National

University of Ghana warns 2026/27 applicants against admission scammers

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  17 September 2026 11:21am
UNIVERSITY-OF-GHANA
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The University of Ghana has cautioned prospective students against admission scammers following the release of its undergraduate admissions for the 2026/2027 academic year.

In a statement issued on Thursday, September 17, the University stressed that its admission process cannot be influenced by any individual or intermediary, urging prospective students to be wary of anyone who claims they can secure admission on their behalf.

Applicants have specifically been advised not to make payments, offer gifts or provide favours to individuals who promise to influence or guarantee their admission.

The University said applicants should rely on official channels to verify their admission status and obtain accurate information about the admissions process.

Applicants can check their admission status through the University’s official admissions portal.

To provide further assistance, an Admissions Assistance Desk has opened at the Sports and Wellness Directorate and will operate from Thursday, September 17, to Friday, October 2.

The desk will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, and from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

The University encouraged applicants with admission-related enquiries to use the designated assistance desk and official admissions portal rather than relying on third parties.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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