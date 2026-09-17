NPP rejects proposal to extend presidential term to five years

Audio By Carbonatix
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected a proposal by the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) to extend Ghana’s presidential term from four years to five years.
The party insists that the existing four-year presidential mandate should be retained, arguing that it provides an important mechanism for democratic accountability.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, September 17, 2026, the Member of Parliament for Gushegu, Sulemana Tampuli Alhassan, said the NPP had taken a different position from both the government and the CRC on the proposed extension.
The CRC, chaired by Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, recommended extending the presidential term to five years as part of its broader constitutional reform proposals. The committee submitted its final report to President John Dramani Mahama in December 2025.
Government subsequently accepted the proposal in July 2026, together with a corresponding extension of Parliament’s tenure from four to five years.
The government argued that the current four-year electoral cycle gives administrations limited time to formulate, implement and assess policies.
The NPP, however, said extending the presidential term would weaken regular democratic accountability.
Mr Tampuli Alhassan said a four-year mandate allows citizens to regularly assess the performance of elected governments and decide whether to renew or withdraw their mandate.
“The CRC recommended that the presidential term be extended from four to five years. Now, we have taken a different position from the position of government and the CRC. We do not support the extension, and we support the retention of the existing four years.”
He said challenges associated with policy implementation, transitions and the formation of government should instead be addressed through greater efficiency and timely decision-making.
“Extending the term weakens the principle of regular accountability,” he added.
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