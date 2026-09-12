Afoko: Women’s inclusion key to NPP’s electoral comeback

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New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairmanship aspirant Awentami Paul Afoko has called for greater inclusion of women in the party’s administrative structures, describing them as critical to its organisational strength and electoral fortunes.
Speaking to party delegates as he campaigns for the party’s top administrative position, Mr Afoko said women play vital roles as organisers, communicators, business leaders, professionals, farmers, traders, caregivers and strategists.
He described women as the “backbone” of homes, communities and party structures and said their participation must be central to any effort to renew and reposition the NPP.
“To the women of our party and of Ghana, I say this: no serious renewal of the NPP can take place without women at the centre. If you educate a man, you educate an individual, but if you educate a woman, you educate a whole nation,” he stated.
Mr Afoko said, if elected National Chairman, he would make women’s participation a central component of the party’s organisation and policy-making.
He said his priorities would include expanding women’s roles in party organisation, policy engagement, fundraising, communication, mobilisation and leadership development.
“The NPP cannot recapture power without women. Ghana cannot prosper without women. Women’s inclusion is both a moral imperative and a strategic necessity for electoral success and national development,” he reiterated.
According to Mr Afoko, meaningful participation by women in decision-making and policy development would help the NPP rebuild trust and strengthen its connection with communities across the country.
He said women’s experiences and contributions across Ghana’s economic and social sectors should be reflected in the party’s policies as it seeks to revitalise its structures and broaden its appeal ahead of future elections.
His comments come as the NPP prepares to renew its leadership and reassess its strategies following its defeat in the 2024 general elections.
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