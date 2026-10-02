St Augustine’s College retain National Investment Quiz title after nail-biting grand finale

Four schools walked into the grand finale of the 2026 National Investment Quiz, but only one walked out with the trophy, and it is the same school that lifted it last year.

St Augustine's College, known as Augusco, successfully defended the title, beating back stiff competition from Mfantsipim School, Prempeh College and Corpus Christi Senior High School in a contest that swung several times before the final whistle.

The signs of a close fight showed from round one, where Mfantsipim (Botwe) took an early lead with 12 points, with Prempeh College and Augusco tied on 10 points and Corpus Christi trailing on 5. By round two, Augusco had surged ahead with 19 points, narrowly ahead of Mfantsipim's 18, Prempeh's 16 and Corpus Christi's 11.

Round three saw Corpus Christi and Prempeh College each post 13 out of 15, while Mfantsipim and Augusco matched each other with 14 out of 15, keeping the contest finely balanced heading into the final round. The fourth round proved decisive. Augusco pulled clear with 40 points, with Mfantsipim close behind on 36, Prempeh College on 33 and Corpus Christi on 23.

The riddle round provided some of the evening's tensest moments. All four schools buzzed in on the first riddle and got it wrong: Augusco, Mfantsipim, Prempeh College and Corpus Christi all missed their attempts in turn.

Corpus Christi recovered to take the second riddle correctly, before Augusco answered the third. Augusco went on to take the fourth riddle as well, before Mfantsipim closed out the riddle round with the fifth and final correct answer.

In the end, however, it was Augusco's consistency across the quiz rounds that proved decisive, sealing their status as the first school to retain the National Investment Quiz title since the competition began.

Mfantsipim School, Prempeh College and Corpus Christi Senior High School all put up spirited performances, and organisers say the standard of competition this year reflects just how far the quiz has grown since its inception.

The 2026 National Investment Quiz, organised to deepen financial literacy among Senior High School students, has, over the years, turned subjects like stocks, bonds and investment basics into topics teenagers can confidently debate and defend on stage. Win or lose, every school on the platform this year leaves with financial lessons that will outlast the competition itself.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.