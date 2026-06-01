George Asare-Afriyie Writes: The Journey towards 97 years of legacy of St. Augustine’s College

George Baffour Asare-Afriyie, Esq.

As St. Augustine's College launches its 97th Anniversary on the 19th day of June, 2026, I, George Baffour Asare-Afriyie, Esq, find myself reflecting on an institution that has contributed significantly to my formation, not only as a professional but as a person.

Like many Augustinians and Apsunians, my relationship with AUGUSCO did not begin on the day I entered its gates; my desire to attend AUGUSCO and my decision for that matter were made in 1993 through my elder brother, Prof Kofi Abosti, Esq, whose experiences at the College and whose abiding affection for it left a lasting impression on me.

In many respects, my decision to attend St. Augustine's College was influenced by the example he set. Looking back, it is the best decision for which I remain profoundly grateful.

What has remained with me over the years is not merely the education I received, valuable though it was, but the values that underpinned it. AUGUSCO taught us that character matters. It taught, and I believe our brothers, to be our brother's keeper, to cultivate meaningful relationships, and to treat others with respect and courtesy. It encouraged tolerance, perseverance, and a sense of responsibility towards one's community. It also taught an important balance: to be gracious in our dealings with others, yet firm when principle demands it.

The College motto, Omnia Vincit Labour, “Perseverance Conquers All”, captures a truth that becomes more apparent with age and experience. Throughout one's professional and personal life, talent alone is seldom sufficient. Progress is more often the product of discipline, consistency, and perseverance. These are lessons I first encountered at AUGUSCO and which continue to inform my approach to life and work.

My years at the College also provided some of my earliest opportunities for leadership and service. Through activities such as the Red Cross Society and other student engagements, I began to appreciate that leadership is less about authority than it is about responsibility. That lesson has remained with me throughout my career and continues to shape my understanding of public service and institutional stewardship, including my present role on a school management board in the United States.

Perhaps most importantly, AUGUSCO cultivated in us an appreciation for gratitude. We were constantly reminded that our opportunities were made possible through the sacrifices of parents, guardians, teachers, benefactors, and benefactresses. With time, one comes to understand more fully the significance of those sacrifices. Supporting one's alma mater is therefore not simply an act of generosity; it is an acknowledgement of a debt of gratitude owed to those who invested in our development.

I also look back fondly on the healthy rivalries that characterised our student years and, in fact, still exist. Our interactions with our brothers from Adisadel College, Mfantsipim School were often spirited and competitive, but they also taught an enduring lesson: disagreement need not diminish respect. These interactions also exist between our sisters from Holy Child School and those of their rivals from Wesley Girls’ High School, where I found my beloved wife, Dr Barbara Asare-Afriyie(Wey Gey Hey 2005). One can hold firm convictions while remaining open to dialogue. In an increasingly polarised world, that lesson is perhaps more relevant today than ever before.

AUGUSCO taught me and my brothers the need to be humble to all manner of persons you meet in life.

As AUGUSCO launches ninety-seven(97) years of excellence, I believe all old students should reflect on what the College has given them and how they might contribute to its continued growth. Institutions endure because successive generations recognise their value and accept responsibility for their preservation.

For my part, supporting AUGUSCO is not merely about giving back to a school. It is about honouring an institution that helped shape my values, expressing gratitude for the opportunities I received, and contributing, in whatever measure I can, to the development of future generations of Augustinians.

LONG LIVE AUGUSCO, LONG LIVE THE HOLY CATHOLIC CHURCH, LONG LIVE CATHOLIC EDUCATION, LONG LIVE CAPE COAST SCHOOLS, AND LONG LIVE GHANA.

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The author, George Baffour Asare-Afriyie, Esq., is a Lawyer, a Law lecturer and an International Maritime Law Expert. He's also the Co-Chair-St. Augustine’s College‘s 97th Anniversary steering committee, APSU USA Assistant Secretary, and former APSU Assistant Organising Secretary and Porter.

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