NHIS registers 1.48 million subscribers in Ashanti Region during King’s Month campaign

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The Ashanti Regional Directorate of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has registered and renewed the membership of more than 1.48 million people under its maiden “King’s Month” campaign introduced in honour of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
The initiative, held throughout May 2026, was aimed at increasing enrollment and renewals under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) across the region.
Speaking to the media, Ashanti Regional Director of the NHIS, Muniru Muntaka Mohammed, disclosed that 51,976 new subscribers were enrolled during the campaign, while 1,432,198 existing members renewed their subscriptions.
In total, the exercise recorded 1,484,174 registrations and renewals.
“We registered a total of 1,484,174 members during the King’s Month campaign. We are grateful to Nananom at Manhyia Palace and our staff across the region for their dedication and selfless service, which contributed immensely to this success,” he said.
Mr Mohammed described the outcome as a significant milestone in the Authority’s efforts to expand health insurance coverage and improve access to healthcare services in the region.
He announced that the initiative has now been adopted as an annual programme and will be observed every May in recognition of the Asantehene’s contribution to national development.
“The King’s Month initiative has come to stay. Every year, the National Health Insurance Authority will dedicate the month of May as King’s Month in honour of His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, while intensifying efforts to register and renew members onto the scheme,” he stated.
The NHIA believes the annual campaign will help sustain public awareness about the importance of health insurance while encouraging more residents to enrol and maintain active membership.
The development comes as the Authority continues efforts to achieve universal health coverage by expanding access to affordable healthcare services and increasing active membership across the country.
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