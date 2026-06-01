NPP petitions Chief Justice for removal of Circuit Court Judge over Abronye’s case

Paul Baffoe-Bonnie

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has formally petitioned the Chief Justice, Justice Paul Kwadwo Baffoe-Bonnie, seeking the removal of Joseph Yennuban Kunsong, the presiding judge of Circuit Court 9 in Accra, over his handling of the criminal case involving the party’s Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye.

The petition, dated May 22, 2026, was submitted by the NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, and received by the Office of the Chief Justice on June 1, 2026.

According to the party, the petition raises concerns about the conduct, rulings and exercise of judicial discretion by Judge Kunsong in the case, which is currently before Circuit Court 9 in Accra.

The NPP argued that the charges against Abronye, offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace and publication of false news, are non-capital offences that ordinarily do not warrant custodial remand pending trial.

In the petition, the party contends that the judge’s handling of the matter raises serious concerns regarding the constitutional presumption of innocence and the rights of an accused person.

The NPP is therefore asking the Chief Justice to investigate the conduct of the judge and take the necessary steps regarding his continued stay on the bench.

Read the full petition below:

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