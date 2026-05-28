NPP Frankfurt rallies for unity ahead of 2028 polls; backs Bawumia to rescue Ghana

Michael Arthur (McArthur)

The Frankfurt Chapter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Germany has issued a passionate call to party faithful, both at home and in the diaspora, to close ranks, foster absolute internal peace, and unite behind a single purpose if the party is to reclaim power in the 2028 general elections.

In an interview with Adom News on Tuesday, May 26, Mr Michael Arthur (McArthur), who is currently vying for the position of Communication Officer for the NPP Germany Branch, emphasised that the party's path back to the presidency depends heavily on structural stability, internal peace, and an aggressive, unified communication apparatus.

“Without peace and unity, it will be difficult for the party to win 2028. But with unity, peace and strong communication, the NPP will surely win, because we have a great leader in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” McArthur stated emphatically.

The Economic Battleground

Diagnosing the current political climate in Ghana from his European base, McArthur argued that the nation's younger demographic is currently facing severe economic hardship.

He launched a scathing critique against the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, accusing the government of failing to fulfill its key campaign promises and neglecting the aspirations of the youth.

According to the communications aspirant, the NPP remains the only viable political force capable of saving Ghana from its current socio-economic challenges, expressing absolute confidence in the visionary leadership of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the rescue mission.

Frankfurt Strategic Think-Tank

McArthur’s policy pronouncements follow a high-level strategic session recently organised by the NPP Frankfurt Chapter. The conference was specifically curated to reshape, modernise, and rebuild the party’s international communication approach ahead of the 2028 electoral cycle.

The political symposium brought together an influential mix of external branch executives, grassroots communicators, and members of the Ghanaian diaspora to map out a comprehensive, tech-driven blueprint aimed at reclaiming power.

The strategic session featured two high-profile guest speakers from Ghana: Nana Akomea, Chairman of the NPP’s Communications Committee and Senior Advisor to Dr Bawumia, and Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, former Member of Parliament for Bantama and former Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The two veteran politicians shared expert insights on modern political messaging, effective diaspora mobilisation strategies, and tactical methods to counter opposition narratives ahead of the campaign.

The Diaspora Factor

Expressing his profound gratitude to all NPP members, especially the Ghanaian diaspora community in Germany who participated in the high-stakes strategy meeting, McArthur underscored the growing influence of external branches.

He concluded by stressing that the diaspora remains a critical, indispensable wing of the party’s structural machinery, noting that Ghanaian professionals abroad will play a decisive role in shaping national public discourse, managing digital campaigns, and leading vital fundraising drives ahead of the 2028 polls.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.