KetaFC celebrates “vindication” after Volta RFA Middle League controversy

KetaFC says it has been “vindicated” following recent developments in the Volta Regional Football Association Middle League, insisting that its on-field performance reflects discipline, preparation, and fairness in competition.

In a statement issued by management, the club expressed gratitude, saying it gives “glory to God” for what it describes as continued favour, protection, and vindication throughout the campaign.

KetaFC maintained that its emphatic victory over Yingor FC was not just a sporting result, but a demonstration of what it called discipline, courage, preparation, and divine grace.

The club further suggested that attempts to challenge or overturn its result through administrative processes were unsuccessful, arguing that such efforts ultimately did not change the outcome of the competition.

“For all the attempts to frustrate KetaFC, the outcome has spoken louder than words,” the statement said, adding that those who sought to challenge its progress “could not secure their own passage to the final.”

KetaFC described the situation as a lesson in humility and reiterated its belief that football should be decided on the pitch rather than through external influence or administrative manoeuvres.

The club also reaffirmed its commitment to fair competition, saying it will continue to defend its results, protect its integrity, and remain focused on its sporting objectives.

KetaFC added that it remains committed to its supporters and the broader vision of the club as it navigates the remainder of the competition.

The statement concludes that when God stands with a team, no conspiracy can prevail.

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