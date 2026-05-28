US trade mission to visit Ghana

A high-level trade mission aimed at strengthening economic ties between Ghana and the United States is expected to take place in Accra from 30 May to 6 June, bringing together government officials, investors, business leaders and strategic institutions from both countries.

The mission, led in part by Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Emmanuel Smith, is expected to focus on trade, agribusiness, manufacturing, logistics, fintech, tourism, energy and infrastructure.

Organisers say the initiative forms part of efforts to deepen commercial cooperation between Ghana and the United States, particularly with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, while positioning Ghana as a major gateway to Africa under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

According to officials, the trade mission aligns with Ghana’s broader economic transformation agenda and is expected to create direct engagement opportunities between Ghanaian and American businesses, policymakers and investors.

The organisers said one of the key objectives of the mission is to strengthen Ghana-US economic relations through business-to-business and government-to-government engagements.

The mission is also expected to promote Ghana as an investment-ready destination by highlighting the country’s political stability, reform agenda and strategic role as host of the AfCFTA Secretariat.

Officials involved in the mission noted that Ghana remains an important entry point into Africa’s 1.4 billion-person market and offers opportunities for American companies seeking to expand their operations on the continent.

The trade discussions will focus on priority sectors including agribusiness, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, mining, tourism, renewable energy, digital innovation and small and medium-scale enterprises.

Ambassador Smith has consistently argued that the Ghanaian diaspora plays an important role in strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

According to organisers, the mission will also encourage diaspora participation in trade, technology transfer, investment facilitation and cross-border partnerships.

The Ghanaian government is expected to use the mission to attract increased foreign direct investment into strategic sectors of the economy. Officials believe the engagements could help local companies secure partnerships, access supply chains and expand into new markets in the United States.

Several negotiations are also expected to lead to Memoranda of Understanding, investment commitments, technical cooperation agreements and institutional partnerships.

Another major focus of the mission will be Ghana’s proposed 24-hour economy policy, which government officials intend to present as a catalyst for industrial growth, job creation, exports and manufacturing competitiveness.

Tourism and cultural diplomacy are also expected to feature strongly during the visit. Planned site visits to Safari Valley and parts of the Eastern Region are intended to showcase opportunities in eco-tourism, hospitality, heritage tourism and the creative arts sector.

Despite the optimism surrounding the mission, officials acknowledge that investors will closely assess Ghana’s business environment before making long-term commitments.

Key areas expected to attract attention include customs procedures, regulatory transparency, tax administration, land access, infrastructure and investment protection systems.

Investors are also likely to examine the country’s transport systems, ports, roads, industrial parks and energy reliability, especially as discussions centre on manufacturing and logistics expansion.

Financing for small businesses and start-ups is expected to be another major area of discussion, with organisers stressing the need for stronger collaboration between banks, development finance institutions and private investors.

Officials say what makes the mission different from traditional conferences is its strong focus on practical outcomes.

The programme is expected to feature business matchmaking sessions, sector roundtables, investment negotiations, site visits and direct engagements between companies and government representatives.

The mission will involve senior Ghanaian government officials, representatives of the US Embassy, Pennsylvania senators, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, the US Commercial Service, Chambers of Commerce and private sector leaders.

Organisers believe the trade mission represents more than a business event, describing it as a strategic platform to strengthen long-term partnerships between Ghana and the United States.

Under the leadership of Ambassador Victor Emmanuel Smith, the mission is expected to reinforce Ghana’s commitment to attracting transformative investment, supporting private sector growth and creating jobs through practical economic partnerships.

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