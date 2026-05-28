United Pension Trustees advocates menstrual hygiene awareness and support for girls in Juaben

United Pension Trustees is calling for an end to stigma surrounding menstruation, urging stronger public education and improved access to sanitary products to safeguard girls’ health, dignity, and education.

The firm says open conversations about menstruation, combined with affordable hygiene products, are key to addressing what it describes as persistent menstrual poverty affecting schoolgirls across communities.

The appeal was made during activities marking Menstrual Hygiene Day, where the company, in collaboration with the Nkɔsuoɔhene of the Juaben Traditional Area, organised a hygiene seminar for junior high school students in the Juaben Municipality.

As part of the initiative, sanitary pads and soaps were donated to more than 2,000 girls across eight schools, including Anglican JHS, Presbyterian JHS, SDA JHS, Methodist JHS, STEM JHS, and others.

Speaking on behalf of the company, Head of Investment at United Pension Trustees, Samira Nasiru, said the intervention forms part of its corporate social responsibility efforts focused on adolescent health, education, and menstrual equity.

“Inclusion, empowerment, and community development are core to our values, and this project reflects that,” she said.

She noted that despite government interventions, including the free sanitary pad programme in Senior High Schools, more support is needed to ensure menstrual hygiene products are affordable and accessible.

According to her, high costs and social stigma still prevent many girls from managing their periods with dignity, leading in some cases to absenteeism and school dropouts.

“No girl should miss school or be placed at a disadvantage because of a natural biological process,” she said, adding that menstrual health should receive greater national attention as part of broader gender and education policies.

She also highlighted concerns about taxes on sanitary products, arguing that affordability remains a major barrier for many families.

Juaben Municipal Girl Child Education Officer, Yvonne Telfer, expressed appreciation for the initiative, describing it as a timely intervention that has eased pressure on many adolescent girls.

She said sustained collaboration is needed to ensure menstrual health education is integrated into school programmes and that no girl’s education is disrupted due to her menstrual cycle.

She further emphasised the importance of engaging boys in menstrual health education to reduce stigma, prevent teenage pregnancy, and promote shared responsibility in schools and communities.

Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed annually on May 28 to promote good menstrual hygiene management and raise awareness on the challenges faced by women and girls globally.

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