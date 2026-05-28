NACSA Seminar: Gender Minister demands an increased role for women to end gun violence

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has emphasised the role of women and girls in peacebuilding and violence prevention, calling for their stronger involvement in efforts to curb gun-related violence in Ghana.

She made the remarks on Thursday, May 28, at a women and girls empowerment seminar organised by the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA) to mark the 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD) for Peace and Disarmament.

The minister attended the event on behalf of the Vice President, Her Excellency Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and delivered the keynote address on her behalf.

The seminar was held under the theme: “Women and girls as Active Agents of Peace and Disarmament: From Awareness to Action for a peaceful and Gun-Violence-Free Ghana”.

Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey conveyed the Vice President’s commitment to advancing women’s empowerment, peacebuilding and inclusive national development, stressing that leadership opportunities must remain open to all.

She noted that the Vice President’s position as Ghana’s first female Vice President represents “not only a political milestone but also a symbol of progress and a reminder that leadership spaces are not reserved for men alone”, adding that women and girls can “equally lead with excellence, vision and resilience”.

The minister highlighted the often under-recognised role of women as custodians of peace within families and communities, despite their significant contributions to conflict prevention and resolution.

She further emphasised that sustainable peace cannot be achieved through security interventions alone but requires deliberate efforts to empower women and girls to take active roles in peacebuilding processes.

Addressing the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons, she described the issue as “not only a security threat but also a development, human rights and humanitarian concern” that disproportionately affects women and children.

According to her, gun violence and insecurity continue to disrupt livelihoods, weaken communities and expose women and girls to increased risks, including gender-based violence and displacement.

She therefore called for strengthened collaboration among stakeholders, including government institutions, civil society organisations, traditional leaders and community groups, to enhance violence prevention and promote safer communities.

The seminar brought together women leaders, civil society organisations, faith-based groups, traditional authorities and young girls to deepen awareness of illicit arms proliferation and equip participants with practical tools for peacebuilding and violence prevention across the country.

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