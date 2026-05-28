GIZ, Zoomlion and Blue Skies launch InnoWaste Project to create jobs and tackle plastic waste in Ghana

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), has launched the InnoWaste Project in partnership with Zoomlion Ghana Limited and Blue Skies.

The initiative, jointly funded through the develoPPP programme, seeks to transform plastic waste into economic opportunities while supporting Ghana’s transition to a circular economy.

The project was launched at the Fiesta Royale Hotel in Accra on Thursday, May 28, under the theme, “From Waste to Wealth: Driving a Circular Future.” It is expected to improve the livelihoods of people working within Ghana’s plastic waste management sector, with a strong focus on women and young people.

Speaking at the launch, Technical Advisor for develoPPP, Donald Manlenze Eshun, said the project is designed to empower youth and women through innovative business opportunities within the plastic waste value chain.

“The objective of the project is basically targeting women and the youth, improving their livelihoods and changing the quality of life within the value chain,” he said.

According to him, the project has four major targets. These include increasing the quantity of plastics processed at recycling plants, creating 600 jobs with at least 30 per cent reserved for women and 60 per cent for youth, improving the working conditions of more than 3,600 people, and increasing the income levels of at least 365 actors within the plastic waste value chain.

Mr Eshun explained that the project began in October last year and will run until September 2028.

He said that while the initiative aims to create social impact, it also serves the business interests of private sector partners involved in the programme.

“So, what Zoomlion and Blue Skies are getting from this project is not only a core business interest, but something that will also enhance the efficiency of their operations,” he said.

He added that the project is expected to reduce operational costs, increase recycling efficiency and contribute significantly to Ghana’s circular economy agenda.

As part of the first phase of the project, organisers plan to embark on large-scale public education and behavioural change campaigns on plastic waste management.

Mr Eshun said the project would train teachers, community leaders and other stakeholders to educate people on proper waste management practices.

“We need to catch them young. We need to install the mindset of plastic waste management in their minds so that when they grow, they are already aware of what plastic waste management is about,” he stated.

The project also plans to construct boreholes in selected communities and schools to encourage the collection of plastic waste in exchange for access to water.

In addition, media campaigns and pilot recycling curricula for schools are expected to form part of the awareness drive.

Another key aspect of the project involves direct support for waste collectors and aggregators.

Mr Eshun disclosed that about 500 people would receive tricycles, hand carts and other equipment to support plastic collection activities.

The project also plans to introduce plastic vending machines in selected locations across the country.

“We have seen this in Europe and other developed countries, but we hardly see vending machines in Ghana. This project is going to make sure we place some vending machines at selected points where people can deposit plastic bottles and receive rewards,” he explained.

The project will further provide equipment, including baling machines, to support more than 750 waste collectors and aggregators.

According to organisers, a mobile application will also be developed to connect waste generators, collectors, aggregators and recycling companies in real time.

“So, if I am an aggregator and I want to buy plastics from collectors, I know who to reach out to,” Mr Eshun explained.

Community waste collection points are also expected to be established in selected areas to improve the sorting and storage of plastic waste before recycling.

Another component of the project focuses on strengthening cooperatives among waste collectors and recyclers.

The cooperatives will receive financial management training, digital tools, motorbikes and laptops to improve their operations.

The project also plans to register at least 60,000 people under the National Health Insurance Scheme and provide health screening for waste workers who often operate under unsafe conditions.

Deputy Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, commended the collaboration between government, development partners and the private sector.

She said Ghana’s transition to a circular economy requires investment, stronger systems and market confidence.

“Seeing waste as a resource to be recovered and seizing the opportunity to build socio-economic growth through the circular economy is one of the most urgent transitions facing Ghana,” she said.

The Deputy Minister said that the government had already created policies and regulatory frameworks to support waste management and recycling initiatives.

She added that Ghana was making progress in attracting climate finance and carbon credit investments linked to recycling and waste recovery.

Chief Director at the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology, Suweibatu Adam, described the launch as an important step towards tackling Ghana’s growing plastic waste crisis.

According to her, Ghana generates about one million metric tonnes of plastic waste every year, but only 9.5 per cent is currently collected for recycling.

“The rest ends up in our rivers, oceans and communities, threatening marine ecosystems, agricultural land, public health and livelihoods,” she said.

She warned that plastic pollution in Ghana’s water bodies could increase by 190 per cent between 2020 and 2040 if urgent action is not taken.

Ms Adam said Ghana could generate more than GH¢88 million annually through plastic recycling.

“This is an opportunity we are here to seize,” she stated.

She further noted that the InnoWaste Project aligns with Ghana’s National Plastic Management Policy and the country’s broader climate commitments under the Paris Agreement.

“The question before us is no longer whether Ghana can build a circular economy. The question is how quickly we can move and how inclusively we can grow,” she added.

Head of Foundation, Brand Communications and Public Affairs, Blue Skies products, Alistair Djimatey, said the company joined the initiative because of growing concerns over plastic pollution.

“Plastic waste has become one of the biggest environmental challenges of our generation. Yet within this challenge, there is also an opportunity,” he said.

Mr Djimatey revealed that Blue Skies had already introduced a programme known as Fresh Pack after observing large amounts of plastic waste within the pineapple production value chain.

“We were the first business to submit to the government an alternative plastic industry policy which the EPA and stakeholders are currently studying carefully for implementation,” he noted.

He described the InnoWaste Project as more than a recycling initiative.

“It is about creating livelihoods, inspiring innovation, and building communities where sustainability becomes part of our everyday life,” he stated.

He added that environmental sustainability requires collective responsibility.

“Government cannot do it alone. Businesses cannot do it alone. Communities cannot do it alone. Real change happens when partnerships turn intentions into action,” he stressed.

Head of the Zoomlion Foundation, Thomas Narh Korley, also highlighted the company’s long-standing efforts to support informal waste workers.

Mr Korley recounted how Zoomlion had previously trained women from the informal waste sector to operate heavy-duty equipment and later employed them formally.

He said the company had also provided health insurance and protective equipment to waste pickers working at landfill sites.

“We realised the importance of the work they were doing at the landfill, picking all this plastic,” he said.

Under the InnoWaste Project, Mr Korley disclosed that Zoomlion plans to provide 200 hand carts free of charge to waste pickers and support aggregators with cages, baling machines, tricycles and shelters.

“Once it is within the project domain, you get it for free,” he stated.

Speaking to journalists at the sidelines of the launch, Cluster Coordinator for Network for Inclusive Economic Development at GIZ, Wilhelm Hugo, said the project combines environmental protection with economic development.

“Waste management is very important, especially the idea that we can even earn money from it. You can create jobs, protect the environment and support economic development at the same time,” he said.

He added that the heavy rains and flooding currently being experienced in parts of Ghana show why environmental management has become more urgent.

“We have to clean up our environment. We have to be careful with our environment,” he stressed.

The InnoWaste Project is expected to run until 2028, with organisers hoping it will help create cleaner communities, generate jobs and build a more sustainable waste management system across Ghana.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.