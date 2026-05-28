Emma Ankrah: Between quiet questions and the will to continue

I have questioned my existence before. Not because I believe my life has no meaning, but because there are seasons when purpose feels like something I understand in theory yet cannot fully touch in reality.

I know God. I have accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and personal Saviour. But faith does not cancel confusion. Sometimes, it sits beside it.

Gratitude is not always loud declarations or thanksgiving songs. Some days, it is buried beneath tiredness and unanswered questions. On those days, I am grateful and still lost. Believing and still uncertain. Praying and still wondering why certain burdens seem to choose me repeatedly.

I have mentally resigned from my life more times than people know. In my thoughts, I have walked away from work, from people I care about, from expectations that feel too heavy to carry. I have imagined silence as a form of rescue, fantasized about stepping back from everything that demands something from me. Not because I am weak, but because carrying everything while smiling can feel like a private war.

Yet every morning, I am still here.

That surprises me.

Because there are moments when I genuinely do not know what keeps me moving. It is not always courage. Sometimes, it is obligation. Sometimes, it is the faces of people who look to me for stability when I feel anything but stable.

And maybe that is resilience — not the glamorous kind people celebrate, but the quieter kind that survives unnoticed. The kind that cries in private, doubts in silence, and still wake up every morning to try again, to hold conversations, laugh when necessary, and carry on as though nothing is unraveling internally.

I often say that I live in my own world. I say it casually, almost like a joke, but there is truth hidden in it. It is where I retreat when life becomes too loud, where I shut the doors and keep everyone out — not because I do not love them, but because some battles become impossible to explain. Some emotions resist language. They cannot be fully named or shared.

Life can be unbearably loud, even in silence. Expectations demand. Comparisons judge. Failure whispers. The future threatens. Responsibilities pile up. And fear — fear speaks the loudest, especially at night when there is nothing left to distract you.

I carry uncertainty about the future, the weight of becoming, and the ache of wanting more while trying to remain grateful for what already is. I carry strength I never asked for because life kept handing me situations that required it. I carry determination because quitting has never truly felt like an option, even when I desperately wanted it to be.

And still, I carry love. More than people realise. Love for the people around me. Love Love that chooses patience when I am tired, kindness when I feel empty, and presence when I want to retreat.

Perhaps that is the most exhausting part of it all — having so much love to give while trying to keep enough for yourself.

This season is teaching me something I never asked to learn: endurance. Not certainty. Not clarity but Endurance.

The kind that allows you to continue when you are unsure of the destination. The kind that lets you hold faith in one hand and fear in the other, and still keep moving. The kind that reminds you that your questions do not disqualify your purpose. The kind that teaches you that being lost is not the same as being finished.

So I continue.

Not because I have answers. Not because every prayer has been answered. Not because I have stopped questioning. But because something inside me — something deeper than emotion and stronger than despair — refuses to surrender.

Maybe that is God too. Not only in miracles or breakthroughs, but in the quiet force that carries me into another morning.

My story is not certainty. It is resilience.

It is surviving the conversations no one hears. It is carrying uncertainty without allowing it to swallow me. It is strength dressed as ordinary routine. It is determination hidden inside exhaustion. It is love that remains soft even when life has been hard.

And maybe that is enough for now.

To not know everything. To question. To feel the ache of becoming. And yet, despite all of it, to wake up and choose one more day.

That choice — repeated quietly, imperfectly, every sunrise — may be the strongest thing about me.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.