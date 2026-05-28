‘Football in Ghana is about blood and legacy’ – Antoine Semenyo’s mother urges diaspora parents

Audio By Carbonatix
Dela Dzebu, the mother of Ghana and Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, has called on diaspora parents to encourage their children to represent Ghana, describing football in the country as one built on pride, roots and legacy.
Speaking at an event, Dzebu reflected on the emotional journey she and her son went through before the forward opted to represent the Black Stars ahead of England.
“I don't even have words because it's been a very, very long journey, but it's been amazing as well. I'm here today to tell you parents: it's possible if Antoine did it,” she said.
Dzebu admitted that raising a footballer in the diaspora and helping them navigate dual nationality decisions comes with significant challenges.
“Trust me, it’s hard. If anybody says it’s been easy, it’s not easy. But it’s possible. It is very possible,” she added.
She recounted a key conversation with Semenyo when he sought her advice on whether to represent England or Ghana at international level.
“I said you have to play for Ghana. He asked why. Then I didn’t have any words. I was like, ‘Oh God, in Ghana nothing works.’ He said, ‘If nothing works, why do I have to play for Ghana?’”
According to Dzebu, her eventual response was rooted in identity and belonging.
“You would feel proud to be part of the Ghanaian journey. Football in the UK, for me, is about the boots. Football in Ghana is about blood, it’s about pride, it’s about legacy, it’s about your roots,” she explained.
She also described the emotional moment of seeing her son wear the Black Stars jersey for the first time.
“As a parent, what you feel when he wears his jersey for the first time and the crowd is roaring — you cannot put it in words. It’s amazing,” she said.
Dzebu further acknowledged the dilemma faced by many children of Ghanaian descent born abroad, saying parents must play an active role in helping them appreciate their roots.
“The kids we raise here are conflicted because there are two nationalities, different cultures. As a parent, you don’t want to come across as pushy. But you need to encourage them. They don’t see that side — the pride, the roots, where you come from.”
She ended with a passionate appeal to parents and young footballers weighing their international futures.
“Listen, you will never regret it. It’s amazing on a very grand scale.”
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