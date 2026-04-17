Semenyo frustrated by Kudus’ potential World Cup absence

Ghana's Antoine Semenyo has voiced concern over the potential absence of teammate Mohammed Kudus at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup after the midfielder suffered a setback in his recovery from a quad muscle injury.

Kudus, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur, could reportedly require surgery, a development that may rule him out of the global tournament set to be hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Speaking about the situation, Semenyo admitted the news has been frustrating for the team, describing Kudus as a crucial figure in the Ghana national football team setup.

“We have a lot of experience going into the World Cup, but Mohammed Kudus’ injury is frustrating because he is a pivotal factor in the team,” Semenyo said.

Ghana have been drawn in a challenging group alongside England, Panama and Croatia.

Kudus was one of Ghana’s standout performers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring two goals and providing an assist in the Black Stars’ three group-stage matches.

His possible absence would therefore be a significant blow to Ghana’s hopes as they prepare for the 2026 global showpiece.

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