BOPP positions sustainable agribusiness as investment frontier

Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP) PLC has stated that strong governance, sustainability, and community investment remain central to its long-term growth strategy, as the company seeks to strengthen investor confidence and expand Ghana’s agribusiness potential.

Speaking at the company’s Annual General Meeting, Board Chairman Dr. Alfred Mahamadu Braimah said modern businesses must go beyond profits and dividend payments to focus on responsible governance, environmental sustainability and long-term value creation.

According to him, global investors are increasingly paying attention to Environmental, Social and Governance standards, making sustainability reporting and responsible business practices critical for the future of businesses.

“It’s not just about profits, generation of cash and payment of dividends alone. It is about value that you add to shares. It is about how responsibly you’re running the business. It is about sustainability,” he stated.

Dr. Mohamadu explained that Benso Oil Palm continues to invest in local communities through outgrower and smallholder support programmes while maintaining sustainable palm oil production standards.

He added that the company’s operations align with government’s broader objective of using agriculture to drive employment, local economic development and revenue generation.

The Board Chairman also revealed that the company remains cautiously optimistic about its outlook for the year, citing improved production volumes, rising profits and stronger cash generation despite possible external risks.

Meanwhile, the President of the Shareholders Association of Ghana, Sampson Ashong, commended the company’s management for maintaining profitability and dividend payments despite climate-related challenges and economic pressures.

“What is interesting is the payment of dividend to shareholders and that is what we are highly interested in,” he said.

Mr. Ashong further praised the company’s governance structures and transparency initiatives, including operational tours organised for shareholders to better appreciate the company’s investments and activities.

BOPP added that its rising share value, sustainable business practices and commitment to responsible governance continue to position the company as one of Ghana’s leading agribusiness firms.

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