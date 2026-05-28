NADMO dismisses claims residents were not warned before Weija Dam spillage

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO

The Greater Accra Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Dennis Nartey Adjarnor, has revealed that NADMO was in sustained communication with downstream communities before and throughout the spillage of the Weija Dam.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, May 28, 2026, Adjarnor dismissed claims that residents were not adequately warned before the spillage, which has triggered flooding in surrounding communities.

“The dam’s operational maximum capacity is 47 feet. As at 45 feet, they started spilling. With all these spillages, we were informing the communities along the banks. So all the communities are aware that the dam will be spilling,” he said.

He indicated that evacuation arrangements had been communicated in advance, with designated safe havens identified for affected residents.

“We were able to organise safe havens where we could easily evacuate them. What we are doing now is to ensure that we evacuate and save livelihoods and properties. They were duly informed,” he said.

Several homes and shops in affected communities have since been inundated, with residents relocating belongings to safer areas following the release of excess water from the dam.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.