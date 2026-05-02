NADMO supports tidal waves victims in Anlo District

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has provided relief support to victims of tidal waves in the Anlo District following widespread destruction in affected communities.

A delegation led by the Director-General of NADMO, Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon, visited Fuveme in the Anlo District after tidal waves breached the banks of the River Volta, causing extensive damage to livelihoods.

The seawater intrusion into the river has disrupted irrigation activities and led to a decline in fish populations, posing a serious threat to farmers and fisherfolk in downstream communities.

Addressing residents, Major Dr Kuyon described the situation as urgent. “The intrusion of seawater into the River Volta requires immediate attention. We are working with government and other stakeholders to provide both relief and long-term solutions,” he said.

The NADMO team, which was received by Volta Regional Director Pascal Agbagba and Anlo District Chief Executive Sandra Seyram Kpedor, toured affected areas and engaged local leaders on sustainable ways to address the recurring tidal wave problem.

As part of immediate intervention measures, NADMO distributed relief items to affected households, including bags of rice, maize and peas, cartons of cooking oil, soap, and mosquito nets.

In a statement shared on Facebook, NADMO said: “The intervention forms part of our commitment to safeguarding lives and livelihoods in communities affected by tidal waves, while working with stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the menace.”

“We remain committed to supporting affected communities and ensuring their safety and wellbeing, while pursuing long-term interventions to address the challenge,” the statement added.

The delegation also included senior NADMO officials such as Deputy Director-General (Operations) Hon. Teddy Addi-Safori, Deputy Director-General (Technical Services) Ahmed-Rufai Aggudey, Director of Operations Col. Lawrence Ahli, and Director of Inspectorate Richard Amo-Yartey.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.