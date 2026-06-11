GNPC staff mark 40 years by transforming Tema nursery school

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has crowned its 40th anniversary celebrations with a staff-led project to renovate the Republic Road Nursery School in Tema Community 4.

The initiative forms part of a year-long programme marking the Corporation’s four decades of operations and contributions to national development.

Over the years, GNPC has expanded its role beyond energy production to include educational support, local content development, capacity-building programmes, and community investment projects.

The renovation of the school stands out as one of the most significant legacy projects of the anniversary celebrations.

Dubbed the “40-Forward” initiative, the project was conceived and executed by GNPC employees who volunteered their time, expertise and resources to improve the learning environment for young children in the community that has hosted the Corporation’s offices for four decades.

Representing GNPC Chief Executive Officer, Mr Kwame Ntow Amoah, the Director of Human Resources, Dr Edward Appiah-Brafoh, said the project reflected the values of volunteerism and service that have shaped the Corporation’s journey.

“This project reflects the true spirit of volunteerism, ownership, and service that employees believe should define the Corporation’s 40-year legacy.

"It demonstrates the collective responsibility that exists within GNPC and highlights the willingness of our employees to contribute beyond themselves for the benefit of society,” he said.

The refurbished facility comprises a four-unit kindergarten classroom block fitted with new ceilings, modern tiles and an attached washroom facility with a reliable water supply system.

To encourage early interest in science and technology, the classrooms have been decorated with colourful murals depicting petroleum production equipment and industry professionals.

The furniture provided for the school was also made from recycled plastic, promoting environmental sustainability among learners.

Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Ebi Bright, praised the initiative and commended GNPC staff for taking an active role in community development.

“I am asking that the tagline of this staff-led initiative, leaving footprints in communities, becomes our collective reason to do even more for our people. Thank you, Staff of GNPC, for being a development partner to Tema,” she said.

The handover ceremony was attended by education officials, including the Municipal Director of Education, Bernice Ofori, and the Headmistress of the school, Mavis Adatsi Jessie.

While expressing gratitude for the project, the headmistress urged both pupils and teachers to maintain the facility and ensure it continues to serve future generations.

For the pupils at Republic Road Nursery School, the project provides a safer, more conducive learning environment.

For GNPC, it represents a lasting symbol of its commitment to transforming lives and creating shared prosperity as it enters its next chapter.

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