US$3.5bn investment will still not meet Ghana’s gas demand by 2030 – GNPC

Hamis Ussif

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), HAMIS USSIF, has warned that the country's projected US$3.5 billion investment in the gas sector will still not be enough to meet domestic gas demand by 2030.

Speaking at the West Africa Gas Forum in Accra, Mr. Ussif said while the planned investment by industry partners will significantly boost gas production, Ghana will continue to rely on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) imports to close the supply gap and guarantee energy security.

"Even with the approximately US$3.5 billion investment being committed by our partners, Ghana will still not be able to meet its gas consumption demand by 2030. We will still require LNG to bridge the gap and ensure energy security," he said.

Mr. Ussif noted that GNPC is therefore pursuing a two-pronged strategy of expanding domestic gas production while maintaining LNG imports to support power generation and industrial activities.

He also announced that GNPC is seeking strategic partners to develop the Voltarian Basin, describing it as one of Ghana's most promising untapped petroleum frontiers.

"GNPC is open to partnerships to develop the Voltarian Basin. Once commercialised, it will become Ghana's first onshore oil and gas field," Mr. Ussif stated.

According to him, attracting investment into the basin forms part of GNPC's broader agenda to unlock new hydrocarbon resources and strengthen the country's long-term energy security. The Deputy CEO said expanding upstream investment remains critical as Ghana works to meet rising gas demand driven by electricity generation and industrial growth

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