Eni, Partners sign deal to boost healthcare access in Western Region

Eni Ghana, in partnership with Vitol Upstream Ghana Ltd and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana Health Service to expand access to healthcare in the Western Region.

The agreement is expected to strengthen primary healthcare delivery and emergency response systems, particularly in remote communities, with a strong focus on women and children.

The initiative is projected to directly benefit about 180,000 people, with the potential to reach up to 380,000 residents across the region.

Under the four-year programme, spanning 2026 to 2029, the partners will prioritise improvements in healthcare infrastructure, including the upgrading of facilities, provision of reliable electricity, and access to safe water. The programme will also enhance maternal, newborn, and child health services.

A key component of the initiative will be the training and capacity building of healthcare workers in critical areas such as Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (EmONC), clinical governance, safe surgery, and vaccine cold-chain management.

Beyond facility upgrades and training, the programme will promote community engagement through education on water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), waste management, vector control, and nutrition. It will also emphasise sustainability by strengthening community-based structures to ensure local participation and long-term impact.

The initiative builds on Eni Ghana’s longstanding efforts to support community health in the country, contributing to Ghana’s broader goal of achieving universal health coverage.

Eni has operated in Ghana since 2009, focusing on offshore hydrocarbon exploration and production. It currently produces about 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and serves as operator of the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) project, holding a 44.4 per cent stake alongside Vitol (35.6 per cent) and GNPC (20 per cent).

The joint venture also undertakes projects in training, economic diversification, access to water and sanitation, and energy, as part of its broader development agenda.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.