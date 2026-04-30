Tampuli donates motorbikes, maths sets to support GES, GHS in Gushegu

The Member of Parliament for Gushegu, Alhassan Tampuli, has donated motorbikes and mathematical sets to the Municipal Directorates of the Ghana Education Service (GES) and Ghana Health Service (GHS) in the constituency to enhance their operations.

The MP, who also serves as the Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, presented five motorbikes each to the two institutions at a ceremony held at the Gushegu Community Centre on Thursday, April 30.

According to him, the gesture was motivated by the need to appreciate the dedication and sacrifices of teachers and health professionals working across the constituency.

“It’s important that we extend our profound gratitude to the leadership and staff of both GES and GHS, and their field officers, for their continued dedication and selflessness to the good people of Gushegu,” he stated in a Facebook post.

Mr Tampuli noted that the vast land size of the constituency poses significant challenges for effective monitoring and supervision, hence the need to support the directorates with logistics.

“We owe you a duty to facilitate your efforts as you engage in your monitoring and supervision assignments,” he added, assuring them of continued support to improve service delivery.

In addition to the motorbikes, the MP donated 1,225 mathematical sets to support candidates preparing for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The items were presented to the Municipal Director of GES, Mr Lawrence Iddrisu, for onward distribution.

Mr Tampuli expressed optimism that the intervention would ease operational challenges, particularly in reaching remote communities, and improve both education and healthcare delivery.

Receiving the items, the Municipal Directors of GES and GHS—Mr Lawrence Iddrisu and Mr George Abraham, respectively—expressed appreciation and pledged to ensure proper maintenance of the motorbikes for long-term use.

Support for conflict-affected communities

Following the donation exercise, the MP visited several communities recently affected by conflict, including Bosum No.1, Pabuni, Nagnani, Jimbali and Tindong.

He commiserated with the chiefs and residents, urging them to embrace peace and pursue non-violent means of resolving disputes.

To support recovery efforts, Mr Tampuli donated 60 bags of cement and 30 packets of roofing sheets to assist in rebuilding damaged homes.

The visit comes weeks after clashes linked to a chieftaincy dispute led to the destruction of property and the imposition of a curfew in some parts of the constituency.

Mr Tampuli reiterated his commitment to supporting affected communities and promoting peace and development across Gushegu.

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