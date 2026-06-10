UTAG threatens nationwide strike over delay in book and research allowance rate

Audio By Carbonatix
The University Teachers Association of Ghana has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike from Monday, June 15, if the Ministry of Finance fails to release the dollar exchange rate required for the payment of book and research allowances to lecturers in public universities.
The association says the delay has generated widespread frustration among its members, warning that lecturers have already given the national leadership the mandate to take industrial action should the issue remain unresolved by the end of the week.
Speaking on the issue, UTAG General Secretary, Samuel Seglah, expressed disappointment over what he described as the Finance Ministry’s failure to release the prevailing dollar rate used in calculating book and research allowances for senior members of public universities.
“The University Teachers Association of Ghana is not happy that, as we speak today, the dollar rates for the processing of our book and research allowance for senior members of public universities have not been released by the Finance Ministry,” he said.
According to Dr Seglah, the exchange rate is usually released by March each year to allow universities sufficient time to process and pay the allowances.
UTAG also raised concerns over the slow pace of negotiations on conditions of service for university lecturers.
Dr Seglah explained that discussions have stalled pending the operationalisation of the Independent Emoluments Commission, while interim arrangements being negotiated with the Salaries Commission are yet to be finalised and signed.
“Our members are not happy about this development,” he stated.
The association has given the government, particularly the Ministry of Finance, until Friday to address the concerns.
“We are giving the government, specifically the Finance Ministry, up to Friday. If the rate is not released, then on Monday, the national leadership will convene, and we will make a decision.
Our members have given us the mandate to take the appropriate actions, and so we’ll lay down our tools,” Dr Seglah warned.
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