TUSAAG to resume indefinite strike July 20 over unpaid allowances

The Technical Universities Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) has announced plans to resume an indefinite strike from Monday, July 20, 2026, over what it describes as the government’s failure to honour agreements on outstanding allowances.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Education dated July 13, 2026, the union said its National Executive Council decided at a meeting held on July 9 following months of unsuccessful engagements with relevant stakeholders.

TUSAAG said the strike, which will affect all 10 technical universities across the country, is in response to delays in the payment of a negotiated one-time research allowance and the implementation of an interim allowance agreement.

The union had suspended an earlier strike on December 22, 2025, following an intervention by the Minister of Education, who assured its leadership that the research allowance would be paid by March 30, 2026.

However, TUSAAG said that deadline elapsed without payment.

"The continued non-payment constitutes a blatant breach of agreement and demonstrates a lack of respect for the essential contributions of administrators to tertiary education in Ghana," the union said in its previous strike declaration.

According to the association, the research allowance is an agreed entitlement meant to support senior administrators who are required to undertake research and publications as part of career progression and promotion within the technical university system.

The union said that after the March deadline was missed, another assurance was given on March 31 that payment would be completed by the end of April, but the commitment remains unfulfilled.

"Leadership has observed a seeming lack of urgency on the part of other stakeholders within the ecosystem to ensure prompt payment," TUSAAG stated.

The planned strike is also linked to a separate agreement reached with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) on an interim allowance.

TUSAAG and the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) signed an agreement with the FWSC on April 22, 2026, for a 40% increase in consolidated Non-Basic Allowance and Market Premium, effective April 1, 2026.

However, the union said a subsequent communication from the Ministry of Finance shifted the implementation date to July 1, 2026, without explanation.

TUSAAG argued that the interim arrangement was necessary because the transition of the FWSC into the Independent Emolument Commission (IEC) affected the completion of negotiations on full conditions of service.

The association said the delay in implementing the agreement has further deepened concerns among senior administrators.

The industrial action is expected to affect administrative operations in all 10 technical universities, including finance, admissions, examinations, human resources, registry services and general administration.

The union’s national president, Stanley Akamiri Abopaam, had earlier warned in November 2025 that failure by government to honour agreements with tertiary workers could trigger industrial unrest.

The latest action comes amid broader labour tensions in Ghana’s tertiary education sector.

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) had also issued an ultimatum to government over unresolved conditions of service issues, including salary adjustments, unpaid allowances and promotion arrears.

In February 2026, the National Labour Commission directed four tertiary education unions, including TUSAAG, to suspend industrial actions and return to negotiations over outstanding salary and allowance disputes following a High Court injunction.

TUSAAG said it remains open to dialogue but insisted that resuming the strike has become necessary to compel government action after what it described as prolonged delays and unsuccessful engagements.

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