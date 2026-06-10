KATH OPD resumes full operations after suspension of doctors’ strike

Audio By Carbonatix
Activities at the Out-Patient Department (OPD) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital have resumed fully, with patients being called in and assigned to their respective doctors, while those with scheduled appointments are being attended to.
This relief returned to patients after the suspension of a four-day strike by doctors over the suspension of the hospital’s chief executive officer.
Hospital sources confirmed that doctors and other health workers have resumed full-time duties, leading to a significant increase in service delivery.
The OPD, which had witnessed reduced activity during the industrial action as patients sought care at peripheral health facilities, has today been crowded with patients receiving treatment and consultations.
The strike was suspended after the intervention of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, although doctors maintain that the government must engage stakeholders and find an amicable resolution to the issues that triggered the dispute.
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